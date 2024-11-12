Physiotherapy for babies can aid in addressing motor delays, muscle tone issues, and other developmental challenges. While a physiotherapist should guide any treatment plan, some gentle baby physiotherapy exercises can also be practiced at home to support your baby’s development. Here are a few common physiotherapy exercises recommended for babies, which can improve motor skills, coordination, and strength.

Tummy time for core strength:

Tummy time is one of the most foundational exercises for infants, strengthening their core muscles, shoulders, and neck. This exercise helps babies learn to lift their heads, which is essential for later developmental milestones like sitting and crawling. To practice, lay your baby on their tummy on a comfortable, safe surface, and keep them engaged by placing a favorite toy or mirror in front of them. Start with a few minutes and gradually increase the duration as your baby becomes more comfortable.

Rolling practice for flexibility and coordination:

Rolling from back to tummy and vice versa is a key milestone in a baby’s motor development. You can gently encourage this movement by placing a toy on the side and helping your baby roll towards it. This exercise improves flexibility and coordination, teaching babies to shift their weight and strengthen the muscles needed for other movements, such as crawling and sitting up. Be patient and allow your baby to learn at their own pace, gradually supporting less as they gain confidence.

Bicycle kicks for hip mobility:

Bicycle kicks help strengthen a baby’s leg muscles and improve hip mobility, which are essential for crawling and walking. To practice, gently move your baby’s legs in a pedaling motion, one leg at a time. This exercise can also relieve gas, making it a soothing activity for babies with digestive discomfort. Practicing bicycle kicks for a few minutes each day will help your baby become familiar with leg movement and improve muscle coordination.

Assisted sitting for posture control:

Assisted sitting exercises help babies develop the posture control and balance needed to sit independently. Start by supporting your baby in a seated position on the floor or your lap, using pillows or your hands for added stability. As they grow more comfortable, encourage them to reach for toys placed slightly out of reach to practice balancing and engaging their core.

Pull-to-sit for neck and upper body strength:

The pull-to-sit exercise strengthens a baby’s neck, shoulders, and core, helping with head control and postural stability. To perform, gently hold your baby’s hands and slowly pull them up from a lying position to a seated one. Ensure their head follows their body to build neck control.