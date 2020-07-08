We have all grown up knowing and understanding the benefits of multilingualism and how it helps in the cognitive development of children especially in the early years. There are many benefits earned especially when it’s in English primary school in Dubai where children learn and grow together amongst their peers. So keep on reading to find out benefits in detail:

One of the main benefits is that children learn to communicate in a language other than their local one where they are able to interact with a wider population and connect on a deeper level.

It isn’t necessary for an individual to have a high and expert command in language for the brain to function better and wire properly, in fact this starts to happen from the very early stages too.

Learning in a different language can help in increasing the capacity of short term memory and actually help with storing information for longer duration of time which comes extremely handy for students especially in their learning stages.

When you adapt to a new language, your brain opens the portals to advanced learning and better understanding of other cultures and being open to other ideas as well making it flexible and understandable as well as adaptable to the best International school in Dubai.

With better cognitive abilities comes better problem solving techniques and abstract learning skills. They have a better attention and focus span on attempting a task and filtering out the distractions making you a multi-tasker as well.

It is nearly inevitable to avoid age related cognitive problems but they can surely be delayed with a grip and command in different languages. Age related cognitive problems which include Alzheimer’s and dementia can be dangerous but avoidable in the late stages of life.

English is one of the most famous languages and there is no doubt in the fact that a big number of world literacy runs on English. When you have a good command in the language, it can help you with accessing a wide variety of different online and paper print literature and guide you in the right direction.

All in all, learning a new language, taking up a new hobby and keeping yourself busy busy in the curriculum can never be a waste as these habits always come in handy.