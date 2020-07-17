It is quite easy to find the best suitable nursery for your child in Dubai as there are multiple well known Montessori schools in Dubai and you can choose any of them as according to your financial capacity and other requirements. You can choose them as per your location to make sure that it is convenient for you and your child, like if you are living somewhere in DIFC then you can find a reputable nursery in DIFC to avoid long distance traveling each day.

Nursery will obviously plays its role in developing certain skills in your child but this is not enough for their learning. Being a parent, you also have a lot of responsibilities along with the nursery to make sure that your kid is growing each day. You have to interact and evaluate your child to make sure that he is comfortable with the new environment of the nursery. Only in this way your child will be able to learn and catch things in a better way. Following are some of the important duties of the parents to make sure that their kids are leaning appropriately.

Communicate

Communication plays a very important role in boosting up the confidence of your child. You can ask several questions that how was your day at nursery? Which activities you liked the most? Is your teacher cooperative and lively? In which activities you had participated? And much more. By asking such type of questions, you will be able to know about your child that whether he or she is okay with the new atmosphere or not.

Read and sing

Some parents think that nursery is enough for teaching a kid and they don’t have any responsibility. But this attitude is wrong because kids spend most of their time at home. In such duration, the parents must do different things like reading story books or singing various poems with their child to make this time more productive. In this way the kids will be able to catch things more quickly in the nursery and they will enjoy participating in various activities.

Evaluate your kid’s specialties

As soon as your kid starts going to a nursery, you will observe different positive changes in his personality like he will start reading book, recognizing colors, counting things and much more. In this time duration it is your responsibility to explore the specialties of your kid like either he is more interested in mathematics or he loves doing creative experiments in arts. This evaluation is quite essential so that you will be able to help them in polishing their skills.